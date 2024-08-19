Lukashenko: Some CIS countries want to take something from Russia, but give nothing

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused the CIS countries of unfair treatment of Russia. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the Rossiya TV channel, which showed Belarusian TV channel “Belarus 1”.

According to the politician, some countries in the post-Soviet space “want to take something from Russia and give nothing in return.”

“We (Belarus — Lenta.ru note) are not starting to prevaricate, like some of our post-Soviet states: they want to take something from Russia, but give nothing in return,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Lukashenko recalled that several years ago Minsk and Moscow were sorting out their relations, but now no one needs to be persuaded to deepen the Belarusian-Russian partnership.