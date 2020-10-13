The Belarusian opposition gave Alyaksandr Lukashenka two weeks to fulfill three demands, and otherwise promised “to peacefully take to the streets with the People’s Ultimatum” and declare a national strike.

“The regime has 13 days to fulfill three mandatory requirements: 1. Lukashenka must announce his resignation. 2. Street violence must stop completely. 3. All political prisoners must be released… – said in a message posted on the Telegram channel Svetlana Tikhanovskaya… – If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will peacefully take to the streets with the People’s Ultimatum. ”

According to Tikhanovskaya, if the authorities do not meet the demands of the opposition, “a national strike at all enterprises, blocking of roads, a collapse of sales in state stores” will begin on October 26. “You have 13 days to fulfill three conditions. We have 13 days to prepare, and all this time Belarusians will continue their peaceful and persistent protest ”, – said the oppositionist.

Recall that two oppositionists were recently released from the pre-trial detention center – after a meeting with Lukashenko, businessman Yuri Voskresensky and director of the IT company PandaDoc Dmitry Rabtsevich changed the measure of restraint from detention to house arrest.

