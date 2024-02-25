President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the freezing of Armenia's participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is reported by RIA News.

The head of state said that he reacted calmly to such a statement by Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan. Lukashenko believes that the CSTO will not collapse without Armenia.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia stated that Armenia's participation in the CSTO is frozen. Pashinyan emphasized that the Collective Security Treaty regarding Armenia was not implemented. Previously, he had already accused the organization of leaving Yerevan alone with its problems at a crucial moment.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Armenia did not send official explanations to Russia regarding the suspension of participation in the CSTO.