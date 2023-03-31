President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to immediately stop hostilities in Ukraine and declare a truce. He stated this on March 31, addressing the people and parliament with a message.

The Belarusian leader stressed that it is necessary to stop before the escalation begins.

“I’ll try to take the risk of offering to stop hostilities, <...> to declare a truce without the right to move, regroup troops from both sides, without the right to transfer weapons, ammunition and military equipment,” he shared his opinion on the end of the Ukrainian conflict.

Lukashenka also added that if Western countries want to use the truce to achieve their goals, then Moscow is obliged to use the full power of the army to prevent escalation.

According to the President of Belarus, only negotiations without preconditions will be able to stop the conflict. At the same time, he called “miracles” the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which prohibits peace talks with the Russian leadership.

As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted, the leaders of Belarus and the Russian Federation can discuss Minsk’s initiatives regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine next week during the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

Earlier on Friday, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, said that the supply of weapons by the West to Ukraine negates the possibility of a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

The Russian side has never been against negotiations. At the same time, as Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, noted on March 29, in the case of Ukraine, achieving the goals of a special military operation (SVO) in a political and diplomatic way has become impossible.

He also urged to consider the situation in a broader context, given the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia. Peskov noted that it could drag on for a long time, but the Russian Federation would achieve its previously set goals.

Since the beginning of the special operation, the parties have held four face-to-face meetings. The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. On October 4, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow.