Kozhemyako: the head of Belarus Lukashenko proposed Sapega and Protasevich to get married

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to Russian citizen Sofya Sapega, who was sentenced in the republic to six years for disseminating information from the Belarusian security forces and was later pardoned, to marry the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich. The head of the Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, spoke about this while speaking at a meeting of the international youth discussion club “Pacific Horizon”.

The governor revealed the reason for the failed wedding

The head of the region admitted that he also made attempts to marry the couple, but Protasevich abandoned his girlfriend.

I was talking to a girl. She fell in love with a guy Oleg KozhemyakoGovernor of Primorye

Kozhemyako added that Sapega has now “come to her senses.” According to him, she now lives with her family and is doing well.

Sofia Sapega Photo: Sputnik / RIA Novosti

Protasevich announced his separation from Sapega and marriage to another

In May last year, the former oppositionist revealed details of his relationship with Sapega. He stated that the decision to separate was made mutually and even before the couple was detained by Belarusian security forces.

According to him, the current situation did not contribute to the improvement of relations, so quite quickly between them “everything became very bad” – they coexisted side by side as roommates.

The number of conflict situations continued to grow, and we were resettled. Since that time, we have no longer been in contact or communicated directly, although I periodically communicated with her parents. That is, for about seven months now there has been virtually nothing connecting us Roman Protasevichformer chief editor of the Telegram channel NEXTA

A year after the end of the relationship with Sapega, while still under investigation, Protasevich decided to marry another girl. He also published a photo from the registry office, hiding the bride’s face. The name of his chosen one was not mentioned.

Sapieha’s relatives called her ex-boyfriend a goat

Aunt Sapieha reacted extremely emotionally to the current situation. “Our girl is responsible for all this. And this goat – there are no other words. Bastard! And he married, and they pardoned him. I’m getting goosebumps. “I don’t understand what’s going on,” she said.

In turn, the mother of the Russian woman, Anna Dudich, called the marriage of the ex-chief editor of NEXTA to another girl disgusting. She added that for her husband, what happened was disgusting and unacceptable.

The woman also suggested that for Sapega, who was sentenced in Belarus three days before Protasevich’s marriage, information about this would be a real blow.

The relationship between Protasevich and Sapieha lasted less than a year

As the former oppositionist himself clarified, they met Sapega at the end of October 2020 in one of the bars in Vilnius – there was then a meeting of people who were involved in maintaining Telegram channels. Quite quickly the couple began to live together; Protasevich called their relationship extremely complex and emotional.

As another attempt to save them, the couple decided to go on vacation in May 2021. The flight was planned along the route Athens – Vilnius. The Ryanair plane they were on board received a message about mining, and Lukashenko ordered two MiG-29 fighters to be scrambled. The couple was detained after landing

The girl admitted that she ran a Telegram channel in which the personal data of security forces was published. For some time she served her sentence in a Belarusian general regime colony, but was pardoned in June of this year.

A month earlier, Lukashenko also pardoned Protasevich, who had previously been sentenced to eight years in prison. According to the prosecution, all those involved in the case related to the activities of NEXTA sought to seize government power and published materials that had destructive goals.