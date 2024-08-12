Belarus plans to introduce liability for insults and threats to Lukashenko

Belarus plans to introduce criminal liability for insults, violence, threats and slander against the country’s president, including those who have ceased to exercise their powers. The corresponding bill contributed The President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko, submitted the document to the parliament for consideration; it was published on the legal Internet portal.

In accordance with Lukashenko’s proposal, violence or the threat of violence, destruction or damage to property against the President of the Republic of Belarus, including one who has ceased to exercise his powers, will be punishable by restriction of freedom for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

In addition, the bill provides for liability for disseminating information about the location or movement of units of the Belarusian army during a counter-terrorism operation, as well as during a state of emergency or martial law.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Belarus transferred units of one of their mechanized units to the border with Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, the military equipment was prepared to perform tasks.