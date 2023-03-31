President of Belarus Lukashenko proposed to stop hostilities in Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to declare a truce in Ukraine and to ban the movement of equipment and the transfer of weapons from both sides. He spoke about this in his message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly, broadcast led by BELTA.

Lukashenka said that hostilities must be stopped before the escalation of the conflict began. “I will try to risk suggesting a cessation of hostilities,” the president said.

According to him, the truce should include a ban on movement, the regrouping of troops from both sides, as well as the transfer of weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

In the annual message of President Lukashenka, he also said that Western countries are conducting full-scale training of forces for an invasion of Belarus, aimed at destroying the country’s statehood.

In addition, the President of Belarus spoke about the “ideological bombs” planted in all countries of the former USSR, which are now starting to detonate.