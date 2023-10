Lukashenko: the Belarusian army will have “everything necessary” by mid-2024

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko promised that the republic’s army will have “everything it needs” in 2024. He spoke about this during a working visit to the Brest region, reports BelTA.

“By the middle of next year, we will have everything we need in full: communications, reconnaissance, drones, strikes, including active defense,” the head of state listed.