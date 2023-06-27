“They’ll crush you halfway like a flea”. These are the words that the Belarusian president, Aleksander Lukashenko, used last Saturday during negotiations with the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to convince him to stop his advance towards Moscow. Lukashenko himself revealed it during a military ceremony, according to the official Belta news agency.

“I said: Yevgeny, no one will give you either Shoigu or Gerasimov. Particularly in this situation. You know Putin as well as I do”, said the Belarusian leader, referring to the Wagner chief’s request to dismiss the defense minister and the head of Russian General Staff. Prigozhin, the president announced, is in Belarus.

Speaking again of the interview, Lukashenko told Prigozhin: “Secondly, he won’t meet you. He won’t even talk to you on the phone because of this situation.” According to the Belarusian leader, the founder of Wagner remained silent for a while and then thundered: “But we want justice! They want to suffocate us! We will advance on Moscow!”. At that point the Belarusian head of state warned Prigozhin: “You will be crushed halfway like a flea. Although the army units are engaged on the relevant front, I told him to think about it”. “‘No,’ he replied. He was elated.”

Lukashenko says he received a call from Putin at the end of his speech on Saturday morning, around 10.10. The Minsk leader says that Putin was ready for harsh measures, to eliminate the insurgents, but that he advised caution and proposed contacting him. “It’s useless. He doesn’t answer the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone,” Putin replied. Then Lukashenko said he would try.

According to Lukashenko, the Russian general Yunus-Bek Yevkurov played an important role in organizing the negotiations, which was initially also attended by the director of the FSB services, Alexander Bortnikov. No one else took part in the negotiations. The first phone call with Prigozhin took place at 11. “Yevgeny was completely euphoric” and for the first 30 minutes “we only spoke with bad words…the number of bad words was ten times higher than normal ones,” Lukashenko recalled. The agreement was then announced on Saturday evening, under which Prigozhin gave up the march on Moscow and now moved to Belarus.