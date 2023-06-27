Home page politics

Arrived in Belarus: The Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. © -/AP/dpa

The uprising by mercenary boss Prigozhin in Russia lasted about a day. Now he is said to have arrived in neighboring Belarus, where he was promised amnesty.

Minsk – The Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after his armed uprising against Moscow’s military leadership. “Yes, really, he is in Belarus today,” ruler Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday in Minsk, according to the state news agency Belta. The Kremlin had assured Prigozhin of impunity if he left for Belarus.

The 62-year-old, whose mercenaries previously fought alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine for months, escalated a long-simmering power struggle within the Russian military leadership last Saturday. The Wagner fighters first occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on towards Moscow. Their practically unhindered advance only stopped a good 200 kilometers from the Russian capital. According to official information, Lukashenko is said to have mediated with Prigozhin on behalf of Putin and persuaded the mercenary boss to give up.

In return, the Kremlin assured Prigozhin of impunity. On the other hand, he offered the rebellious Wagner fighters to serve in Russia’s armed forces. However, like Prigozhin, you can travel to Belarus at your own request, it said.

Putin also announced changes in the leadership of the Russian armed forces “in the near future”. The “backbone” of the armed forces leadership will in future be made up of people who have proven themselves in combat. This also includes the Air Force. The Kremlin chief did not comment on whether he is sticking with his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu. dpa