Lukashenko: Minsk has everything to repel dirty tricks against Belarus

Minsk has everything to “reflect possible dirty tricks” against Belarus, as well as to counteract any threats to the country. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, his words leads BelTA.

“As the minister and the state secretary, the chairman of the KGB always report to me, we are ready, completely ready, to counteract any threats that exist against Belarus. As I understand it, we have everything to repel possible dirty tricks (I do not want to say attacks, blows) against Belarus,” he said.

According to Lukashenko, various regiments and corps are being formed outside Belarus in order to “invade Belarus at a certain time and seize power.” He emphasized that Minsk was preparing to counter them, especially through the special services and the Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Belarusian leader reported that in the event of aggression against the republic, Russia would bring its troops into the country. According to him, the Belarusian army would take the first blow, and the Russian Armed Forces would become “back-up in reserve.”