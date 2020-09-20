President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who announced the closure of borders with his western neighbors, intends to “cleanse” the Belarusian diplomatic corps in the near future and dismiss about 30 diplomats.

About this in his Telegram channel reported former Belarusian ambassador to France, member of the Coordination Council of the opposition Pavel Latushko.

According to him, the dismissal of the ambassadors of Belarus in Spain, Latvia, Slovakia and other countries is planned. Also, employees of the central office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign missions of Belarus at the European Union will lose their posts, Latushko writes.

The diplomat specified that they want to fire even the diplomat, who is the only one who speaks Indonesian in the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. Young employees, graduates of MGIMO, are also released.

“There is only one reason – statements by employees in social networks about their disagreement with election fraud and acts of violence against peaceful demonstrators by the riot police. Thank you, dear colleagues, for your civil position “ – wrote Latushko, specifying that the Foreign Ministry is no longer loyal to the authorities.

Let us remind you that on September 20 in Minsk and other cities of Belarus the “March of Justice” is taking place. Military equipment was noticed in Minsk since Sunday morning. From 13:00, 6 metro stations in the center of the Belarusian capital were closed to the entrance and exit. Activists report the detention of protesters by riot police.

