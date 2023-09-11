Lukashenko: Erdogan has exceeded all the expectations of the Turkish people

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for exceeding all the expectations of the Turkish people. His words transmits BelTA.

During a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Ozcan, Lukashenko said that Belarus has a great interest in building a sovereign policy, which Ankara is doing. He admitted that this was being done in the interests of the Turkish people.

“In this, of course, your president has surpassed, one might say, all the expectations of the Turkish people,” the Belarusian leader said.

He also promised to provide support for the development of Turkey. But it expects Ankara to lend a shoulder in a difficult situation.

“I would like to discuss a number of issues that we will have to resolve together with you in the near future,” Lukashenko told the Turkish ambassador.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that both Turkey and Belarus support a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict.