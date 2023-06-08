Mhe case of the former couple Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega came to an end in Belarus with pardons and demonstrations. The two still young people have nothing more to say to each other after arrest, trials and imprisonment and independently thanked the man whose regime had taken control of them in May 2021: the Belarusian ruler Alexandr Lukashenko.

The Ryanair plane, with which the two wanted to fly back to Vilnius from Athens, was forced to stop over in Minsk due to a bomb threat. The target was Protasevich, who worked for opposition Telegram channels, the main mobilization tool for Lukashenko’s opponents during protests against the rigging of the 2020 presidential election.

He was often brought in by the regime, observers saw signs of beatings on him and suspected further torture. The prisoner’s parents, living in exile in Poland, therefore warned against believing their son’s statements. In a propaganda video released by Lukashenko’s state television, the prisoner praised Lukashenko, admitted to calling for protests, and burst into tears.

Protasevich and Sapega initially sentenced to prison terms

Protasevich and Sapega were initially held together under house arrest in Minsk, later separated. Both were accused of the usual country-specific allegations of “mass unrest” and “extremism”, under which opponents of the regime in Belarus are regularly sentenced to horrendous prison terms. Sapega received six years in prison in May 2022. According to the Russian woman’s lawyer, Protasevich testified at the trial against his former girlfriend.







Shortly after Sapega’s verdict, a telegram appeared in Protasevich’s name, stating that he and Sapega had decided at the time to part in Vilnius before flying back; the prisoner also stated that he had married. The regime also used Protasevich as “witnesses” in a “power-seizure conspiracy” trial to connect the accused with Lukashenko’s 2020 election opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The prisoner himself was sentenced to eight years in prison last May, but Lukashenko pardoned him shortly afterwards.

Protasevich, who seemed bloated and exhilarated compared to before, said he was “insanely grateful to the country and of course personally to the President (Lukashenko, ed.)”. Sapega was pardoned on Wednesday and picked up outside her penal colony by the governor of her home region in Russia’s Far East, who had interceded for her. Guided by him, she thanked Lukashenko for the “second chance” and then flew to Russia. The pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda told Sapega about Protasevich that she “will not say anything about this person. I just wish him to live his life worthily.”