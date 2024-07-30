Lukashenko decides to pardon German Krieger sentenced to death

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon German Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death in Belarus.

Krieger was charged under six articles of the Criminal Code for filming Iskander launchers and other equipment on the territory of one of the Belarusian military units on the orders of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Details about what replaced the exceptional measure of punishment are currently unknown.

To make a decision, Lukashenko invited people “immersed in the process” to hear details and find out opinions on the matter.

I have already said that the hardest thing in the life of a president is cases like these, which involve exceptional punishment. But a decision must be made Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The head of state noted that the investigator in the Krieger case, his lawyer, and the chairman of the Belarusian KGB, Ivan Tertel, who was the first to report the sabotage to the president, were invited to the meeting.

Krieger appealed to Lukashenko with a request for pardon

Rico Krieger asked the President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko, for a pardon. His lawyer, Vladimir Gorbach, confirmed this information, expressing hope for a positive decision.

I believe that the president heard the opinions of all parties that were present during the conversation. We are counting on an act of humanism that the head of state will take Vladimir Gorbach Rico Krieger’s lawyer

The lawyer added that he had no information to confirm either Krieger’s pardon or the rejection of the corresponding petition.

Krieger was sentenced on six criminal charges

German citizen Rico Krieger was sentenced to death on July 22. The Minsk Regional Court found him guilty on six criminal charges.

The German was accused of carrying out an explosion on the railway with the aim of influencing the decision-making of authorities and intimidating the population. It is noted that he was supervised by the SBU.

In addition, Krieger was accused of terrorism, intelligence activities, illegal possession of weapons, participation in an extremist group, and mercenarism.

In addition, Belarus reported that Krieger served as a military doctor in the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, which is banned in the country, namely in its structural unit – the foreign mechanized battalion “Zapadny”. As part of this unit, citizens of Belarus and Lithuania have been fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since March 2022.

Belarus Accuses Germany of Indifference to Fate of Its Citizen

Press secretary of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Natalia Eismont accused the German authorities of indifference to the fate of their citizen.

At the moment I can say one thing: for now the German leadership, apparently, does not care at all about the fate of their citizen. It seems that they do not need this person Natalia Eismont Press Secretary of the President of Belarus

According to Eismont, Minsk is ready to consider Berlin’s requests regarding Krieger’s fate as soon as they arrive. In this way, she answered the question of whether the pardon implies life imprisonment or possible extradition to Germany.

Germany welcomes Krieger pardon with relief

The German Foreign Ministry was relieved by the news of Krieger’s pardon, the official representative of the foreign policy department stated.

We can confirm the pardon of this person. This news brings relief German Foreign Ministry

The German Foreign Ministry did not comment on the circumstances of the pardon and refrained from answering the question of whether Berlin’s diplomatic efforts or possible exchanges were behind it.