Lukashenko orders to strengthen troop groups in two tactical directions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the reinforcement of troop groups in two tactical directions. This was stated by the country’s Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, reports BelTA.

According to the minister, this concerns troop groups in the Gomel and Mozyr directions. Both areas are located in the southeast of Belarus and border the Sumy region of Ukraine and the Bryansk region of Russia.

“Military units of the special operations forces, ground forces, missile forces, including the Polonez rocket systems and Iskander complexes, have received tasks to carry out marches to designated areas,” the minister said.