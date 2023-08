Saturday, August 26, 2023, 20:52







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner Group mercenaries, Evgueni Prigozhin, in June was aborted after an agreement, supposedly with the president, Vladimir Putin, promoted with the mediation of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko. As agreed, the Wagners laid down their…

This content is exclusive for subscribers