Lukashenko: The massacre in Ukraine was unleashed by rabid nationalist politicians

The full-scale conflict in Ukraine was unleashed by nationalist-minded Ukrainian politicians. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, transmits BelTA.

Lukashenko admitted that the conflict in Ukraine is deeply personal for him. The politician named Ukrainian “rabid nationalist politicians” as those responsible for unleashing a full-scale conflict.

“This whole massacre was tied up before my eyes. This nationalist elite, headed by [бывшим президентом Украины Петром] Poroshenko, [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky and so on,” the Belarusian president emphasized. He added that with Zelensky’s coming to power, Ukraine had the opportunity to avoid conflict.

Earlier, Lukashenko announced that Belarus was pulling back 120,000 Ukrainian troops. According to him, this number includes border guards and territorial defense forces of Ukraine.