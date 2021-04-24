On April 24, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that one of the main topics at the talks in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was the development of cooperation.

According to him, the development of integration, new union programs were also on the agenda.

“This time we turned with Vladimir Putin to topical issues: prices for hydrocarbon raw materials – gas, oil, cooperation,” Lukashenka is quoted as saying BelTA…

The Belarusian leader added that the issue of the production of integrated circuits was also discussed. Putin announced his readiness to jointly develop the respective production facilities in Russia and Belarus, Lukashenka noted.

At the same time, he pointed out that the talks did not discuss military bases.

“We did not talk about any bases. Why create a base in Belarus if it is in Smolensk – a three-minute flight to the same Bobruisk. Why spend a lot of money? ” – added the president of the republic.

The talks between Putin and Lukashenko took place in the Kremlin on April 23 and lasted four hours.

The issue of the merger of the two states was not touched upon, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. He noted that the topic of the appearance of a Russian military base in Belarus was also not touched upon, writes Gazeta.ru…