President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko mentioned that financial stability is the primary process, drawback and concern of the republic’s authorities, BelTA informs.

In keeping with him, if there may be an financial system, the whole lot else shall be. “If there isn’t a financial system, then there isn’t a must depend on safety and tranquility within the nation and the like,” he mentioned.

Lukashenko added that quite a bit has been performed for the conventional functioning of the Belarusian financial system.

Earlier, Lukashenko assessed the significance of Russian help in stabilizing the scenario within the nation. In keeping with the Belarusian chief, Russia’s help helped to stabilize the scenario within the nation’s financial system. He burdened that Russia stays the primary gross sales marketplace for Belarusian items. “Particularly within the minds of individuals there was a coup that Russia, as a fraternal nation, didn’t flip away from us in these tough instances,” the Belarusian chief mentioned.