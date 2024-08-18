Lukashenko: Ukraine will be destroyed if it does not start negotiations

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko named the condition under which Ukraine will be destroyed. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the Belarusian leader, Kyiv and Moscow need to start negotiations to end the conflict. “We need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss issues. But if it happens like at Kursk, it will be an escalation that will end with the destruction of Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that Ukraine wants to provoke Russia into using nuclear weapons. He also expressed confidence that Russian troops will “demolish” the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region.