President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an order to lift a MiG-29 fighter into the air to escort a Ryanair plane, in respect of which a message was received about mining. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Pool of the First” on Sunday, May 23rd.

The plane followed the route Athens – Vilnius, but was forced to land in Minsk, as the pilots gave a distress signal. “At the moment, the message about mining has not yet been confirmed. Sappers are working at the airport, passengers are being re-examined, ”said the press secretary of the National Airport of Minsk, Romina Samatkhanova, quoted by“ Minskaya Pravda ”.

At the same time, according to Nasha Niva, on board was Roman Protasevich, the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel, which in Belarus was recognized as a foreign extremist organization and was banned on the territory of the country. Earlier, the Investigative Committee came up with a corresponding initiative.

Protasevich was detained in Minsk after the plane landed; in Belarus he faces the death penalty. Currently, the MiG-29 is waiting for the necessary verification activities to be completed in order to escort the aircraft to the border with Lithuania.

In November, the KGB of Belarus added the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Stepan Putilo and the former editor-in-chief of the publication Roman Protasevich to the list of persons involved in terrorist activities.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Belarus opened criminal cases against them. Putilo and Protasevich are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against representatives of the authorities and security forces of the country.

Both authors of the Internet project are on the interstate wanted list. In late October, a Minsk court declared extremist materials on the Telegram channel Nexta, which actively covers the protests in Belarus that began in August after the presidential elections, and its logo. After that, the project underwent a rebranding and became known as Nekhta – in Cyrillic instead of Latin.