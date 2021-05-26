Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko referred for the first time on Wednesday to the crisis caused by the forced landing on Sunday at the Minsk airport of the Ryanair plane in which the opposition blogger, Roman Protasevich, and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were traveling. . In a speech that was not broadcast live on television, Lukashenko justified that action, in which a Mig-29 fighter plane was used, on the fact that he had received a bomb alert from Switzerland. The truth is that no explosive was found on board the plane and the entire operation was of no use other than to send Protasevich and his partner to jail.

“No other country wanted the apparatus to land on its territory, not Athens, not Vilna, not Warsaw, Lvov or Kiev wanted to take over,” said the Belarusian leader in dispatches collected by the official Belta agency. “What should we have done? ? (…) We responded appropriately to the information received (…) we quickly passed the information on to the plane’s crew in accordance with international standards. Because at that time the plane crossed the border of Belarus and was in our airspace (…) it received the recommendation to land in Minsk and the crew of the Ryanair plane accepted the advice, “he added.

He explained that there were 123 passengers on board the plane from different countries and “all of them were threatened.” Referring to the Ostrovets nuclear power plant, the only one operating in the country, Lukashenko wondered “what did a small Chernobyl want and how would the United States have reacted in such a situation, taking into account its sad experience?” He affirmed that “I gave an order to put all the protection systems of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant on alert”, which was precisely the point where the plane was forced to turn despite being closer to Vilna than to Minsk.

Lukashenko has defended that “I acted legally to protect the people (…) I thought about the security of my country. If the plane had been hijacked and the terrorists wanted to destroy it, they could not allow it to fall on the heads of our population. He also assured that “the accusation that I sent a Mig-29 fighter to force the landing of the Ryanair flight is an absolute lie.” The mission of the fighter plane, he stressed, “was to guarantee landing in the event of a critical situation.”

On Monday, the director of the Aviation Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport, Artiom Sikorski, assured that they received a bomb threat from Hamas, something that the Palestinian movement itself has denied and deplored that Belarus tries to involve Israel and Palestine in the incident. .

Lukashenko dedicated part of his speech to lashing out at the West, his eternal enemy. «Our adversaries abroad and within the country changed their method of attacking our State. They have crossed a multitude of red lines, they have gone beyond the limits of understanding and human morality, “he told the political leaders present during his speech.

He drew attention to the fact that the West’s target is not just Belarus but Russia. “We are a testing ground for them, an experimental site before the dive to the east. After trying with us, they will go there, “he said, referring to the great neighbor to the east.