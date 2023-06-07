FromLuke Rogalla close

Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes the close connection between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad – and talks about a takeover.

Minsk – Is Alexander Lukashenko thinking about taking over Russian territory? At a meeting with the governor and other representatives of Kaliningrad Oblast, the Belarusian ruler said that he always called Kaliningrad “mine”.

At the meeting on Monday (June 5, 2023) in Minsk, Lukashenko shot again at the West and the imposed sanctions. He emphasized the long-standing, even ancient bond between Kaliningrad and Belarus and said that they cannot be separated by “artificial barriers”. The 68-year-old said jokingly that he would like to “take over” the Russian exclave.

Lukashenko would like to be closer to Kaliningrad

Kaliningrad was once part of East Prussia. After the defeat of Nazi Germany, Moscow annexed the area. Since the independence of the Baltic States in 1991, Kaliningrad has been a Russian exclave bordering Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.

Lukashenko is considered a close confidant of Vladimir Putin and maintains close ties with the Kremlin. The President provides logistical and rhetorical support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU and Western countries have therefore imposed sanctions not only on Russia but also on Belarus, which, among other things, significantly restrict the transport of goods to Kaliningrad.

At the meeting, Lukashenko said: “I’m sure you will agree that the West’s unprecedented attempt in 2022 to restrict our communications with you free movement of goods by rail and road from both Russia and Belarus , was doomed to fail. Separating us with artificial barriers will never work,” he was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko also said at the meeting that in Soviet times, Belarus was “in a manner of speaking responsible for the Kaliningrad region. That’s why I always called it mine.” He wouldn’t mind if Belarus and Kaliningrad were closer together, he said. Kaliningrad officials smiled, suggesting that they probably didn’t take Lukashenko’s comments too seriously. In the days of the Soviet Union, no one would have told Belarus and Kaliningrad apart, the president added. Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko shared a video of the meeting Twitter and commented: “Lukashenko suddenly remembered his warm feelings for the Kaliningrad region of Russia.”

Lukashenko highlights cooperation between Belarus and Kaliningrad

Belarus and the Russian Oblast of Kaliningrad are not directly adjacent, but are separated by Lithuania and Poland. The so-called Suwalki Gap marks the border area between Poland and Lithuania and represents the only land connection between the Baltic states and the other NATO members. Geopolitically and militarily, Kaliningrad plays an important role. Among other things, Russia’s only ice-free port, which houses the Baltic Fleet, is located in the area of ​​the exclave. A direct train connection from Kaliningrad runs through Lithuania and Belarus to Moscow.

Kaliningrad Oblast in the Russian Federation country Russia Surface 15,125 square kilometers Population approx. 941,000 inhabitants administration center Kaliningrad Official language Russian

Belarus and Kaliningrad are closely linked in areas such as economy, culture and education, Lukashenko said at the meeting. “I am convinced that this visit is another milestone to consolidate our achievements in all the mentioned areas and further expand our long-term cooperation.” Belarus does not threaten anyone, but only defends its interests, he said, referring to “the maniacs in the country West” who would have started an economic war.

Meanwhile, speculation about Lukashenko’s health is piling up. According to opposition politician Pavel Latuschko, the Belarusian president is “obviously very seriously ill”. (lrg)

