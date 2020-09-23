The controversial head of state Alexander Lukashenko was inducted into the presidency of Belarus for the sixth time. The 66-year-old surprisingly took the oath on Wednesday morning.

Lukashenko put his right hand on the constitution and swore the oath in Belarusian, as reported by state media in Minsk. Then the head of the electoral commission, Lidija Jermoschine, presented him with the official certificate.

Political scientist Valery Karbelevich told the German press agency in Minsk that the inauguration was scheduled as a secret operation.

Before the inauguration, the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell Lukashenko had clearly denied the right to the office of president. It was a “pseudo-inauguration,” wrote Borrell in a blog post published on Tuesday. “Mr. Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy,” he said.

According to the constitution, the inauguration had to take place within two months of the presidential election, i.e. no later than October 9th. The presidential administration had not announced a date until the end.

The EU did not recognize the August 9 election. She supports the democracy movement with the former candidate Svetlana Tichanowskaja at the helm. Lukashenko had been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote – after 26 years in power. Russia had congratulated him on the victory.

Since the election there have been historic mass protests against Lukashenko in Belarus. The democracy movement demands his resignation and a new election without his participation. Lukashenko had refused to resign and threatened to use the army to secure power. (dpa)