From: Florian Naumann

Putin is said to have already agreed to the meeting in Minsk with Lukashenko and Biden. © Vladimir Astapkovich/dpa

Belarusian opposition leader Tichanovskaya is calling for more help from the West. She describes the situation in Belarus as extremely depressing.

Munich – The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya met Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference (Siko) – she then formulated a multi-point program for a Belarus after the rule of the autocrat Alexander Lukashenko.

A crucial part: Belarus must leave the “union state” with Russia. “The transition from dictatorship to democracy is not possible as long as Belarus is chained to Russia,” Tichanovskaya told journalists on the sidelines of Siko. A “hybrid siege” by Russian forces is currently underway in her country, she explained – in addition, Belarus could be used at any time as a “launch pad” for a renewed invasion of Ukraine. The opposition leader urged the West to close “loopholes” in sanctions against Belarus.

Belarus under “hybrid siege” of Russia – Tichanovskaya sees opposition “like in the Gulag”

“Every Russian soldier must leave Belarus,” demanded Tichanovskaya. Belarus must also turn its back on the “union state” with Russia, as well as Vladimir Putin’s military alliance CSTO. At the same time, from their point of view, all agreements that Lukashenko has concluded since the apparently manipulated election in 2020 are invalid – the president, who is not recognized by the West, has no basis for action.

Svetlana Tichanovskaya at her press conference on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. © Florian Naumann

Tichanovskaya described the situation of government critics in Belarus in drastic terms. Every single day there are more than a dozen new political prisoners. “We live like in the gulag,” she said. At the same time, the fight against the regime continues “in secret and underground”. Also with a view to the Ukraine war: She referred to acts of sabotage on the railway network used for military transport, but also to information leaked from Belarus about troop movements. There are also media that undermine Russian propaganda.

The goal must now be to strengthen civil society on the one hand and to “exhaust” Lukashenko’s regime on the other by imposing sanctions from abroad. However, the Belarusians must avoid unnecessary risks – not all members of the opposition should be in prison on “Day X”. Tichanovskaya did not say whether Scholz and von der Leyen had made specific promises of sanctions. However, her body language after the performance did not seem to speak for euphoria.

Belarus in the Ukraine war: According to the opposition, a new attack is possible – “Lukashenko is Putin’s puppet”

In her press conference, Tichanovskaya warned that Putin could use Belarus again at any time as a starting point for attacks on Ukraine. Lukashenko fulfills all orders from the Kremlin, he is “Putin’s puppet”. Putin and Lukashenko only met again on Friday (February 17). The opposition hopes that Belarus will not take part in the war: “We must not deprive ourselves of our close relationship with Ukraine.”

The opposition’s plan also includes a new constitution for Belarus “to prevent a relapse into tyranny”, but they also want to improve relations with neighbors such as Poland and the Baltic States. The aim is “naturally free and fair elections”. However, there will be no participation in a presidential election with Lukashenko’s participation. Lukashenko has no right to hold an election. At the same time, the imprisoned members of the opposition would have to be released first.

Tichanovskaya was rather cautious in criticizing the EU country Hungary. Viktor Orbán’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó recently traveled to Minsk for official talks. She would like a clearer line from an EU member like Hungary, said Tichanovskaya. (fn)