Hypotheses and questions about the health of Alexandr Lukashenko, president of Belarus. Since May 9, when he visited Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Minsk leader apparently returned to public appearances only today, amid rumors of health problems. In the last few hours, the Belarusian president has visited his country’s military aviation command and air defense. The Belarusian state agency has released two photos of Lukashenko’s visit, who appears in military uniform. In the first image, the Belarusian president is standing, in the second he is sitting behind one of the desks in the command center. More photos from Lukashenko’s visit were released by the state-run Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

During the visit, Lukashenko noted that at the moment “there is no critical situation” regarding aviation safety. However “there are factors that cause concern”, he continued, citing the four Russian aircraft “shot down” in the Bryansk oblast.

In a video released today by the Belarusian media, Lukashenko speaks in a low, tired voice and wears a bandage on his right hand. Meanwhile, the opposition site Nasha Niva draws his attention to one of the photos released by the official BeLta press agency in which Lukashenko appears with a fixed gaze, almost like a wax statue, sitting at one of the command center posts.

”There is no official news from Minsk about Lukashenko’s health” and ”we are sticking to those”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the rumors according to which Lukashenko would have ”contracted a virus’ ‘, while some sources believe that he was ”poisoned”.

Meanwhile, he urged to prepare “for any scenario” Svetlana Tikhanovskaja, former opposition candidate for the presidency in Belarus. “There are many rumors about Dr. Lukashenko’s health. For us, it means only one thing: we should be ready for any scenario,” she said. “We need an international community that is proactive and quick,” added the opposition leader, who fled the country after denouncing the results of the last presidential elections, in August 2020, which confirmed Lukashenko.