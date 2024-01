Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Antarctica. He voiced the corresponding proposal on January 28 during the ceremony of putting into trial operation the new wintering complex of the Antarctic Vostok station.

“Maybe someday we’ll wave? Interesting,” Lukashenko addressed the Russian President.

Putin responded to the proposal with a smile.

“Yes, good,” the Russian leader replied.

