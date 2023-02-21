Home page politics

Belarus extends the death penalty. Treason can now be punished with death. The law could be related to the Ukraine war.

Minsk — Russia’s possible takeover of Belarus made headlines on Feb. 21, but rulers Alexander Lukashenko followed shortly afterwards with another bang: the ex-Soviet republic of Belarus, also known as Belarus, is expanding the use of the death penalty in its already strict criminal law. In future, it should be possible to sentence civil servants and members of the military to the death penalty for treason. The law change could be related to the Ukraine war of Wladimir Putin stand.

Belarus extends the death penalty – connection to the Ukraine war not ruled out

While Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the nation resorted to well-known means of propaganda and attacked the West, experts have long feared that the Ukraine war could escalate further. That Belarus has now tightened its regulations on the death penalty could also have an indirect impact on the war between Russia and Ukraine. Although Lukashenko is not actively involved in what is happening, Putin’s army has been providing bases for months.

Moscow uses the starting position in Belarus as a base of operations for its own troops. Joint troops are also being formed with Russia. So far, however, Belarus has not actively intervened in the war – although there have been corresponding fears in the West for some time. Belarus tightened the death penalty last year. The preparation of acts of terrorism was also punishable. This was directed against acts of sabotage on the railway, with which Belarusian activists tried to stop the attack by Russian troops on Ukraine.

Death penalty for state treason in Belarus: Lukashenko relies on tough action – officials and military affected

According to information from the German Press Agency, the current tightening of the death penalty in Belarus is linked to the Ukraine war together. In the future, the offense of defamation of the Republic of Belarus will also include allegedly disparaging statements about the military – the procedure is similar to the Russian criminal law. As already mentioned, Belarus is the last country in Europe to implement the death penalty. As Amnesty International writes, prisoners usually only learn about the planned execution a few moments before their execution. As a rule, those affected would be taken to a separate room, where they would be told that their plea for clemency was rejected. Then the punishment is carried out.

About 400 people are said to have been sentenced to death since 1991 – exact numbers are a state secret in Belarus. Lukashenko’s tightening of the death penalty comes at a time when his country is further distancing itself from the West. On the eastern EU external border between Poland and Belarus, a dispute with border closures for freight traffic has been brewing for some time. Most recently, Poland closed the last border crossing to Belarus for trucks.