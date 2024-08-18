Belarus President Lukashenko Calls His Son Nikolai a Courageous Man

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the Rossiya TV channel. In a conversation with journalist Yevgeny Popov, he spoke about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, discussed the situation in the Kursk region and assessed Ukraine’s chances, spoke about leaving his post and about his son.

Lukashenko announced Ukraine’s plan to push Russia to nuclear strike

Thus, speaking about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, he called it an attempt to push Russia to a nuclear strike.

“I know for sure that Ukraine would be very happy if Russia or we used tactical nuclear weapons,” he said.

The Belarusian leader said that the Kyiv authorities had formed powerful forces with the participation of mercenaries for an attack near Kursk. At the same time, according to him, Russian troops will “demolish” the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Lukashenko named the condition for the destruction of Ukraine

Lukashenko called Russia a huge empire that “definitely hasn’t started a real war.” “How can you fight an empire when you have no one to fight with?” the Belarusian president asked.

According to him, Kyiv and Moscow need to start negotiations to end the conflict. Lukashenko noted that if it happens like at Kursk, it will be an escalation of the conflict that will end with the destruction of Ukraine.

“Let’s sit down at the negotiating table and end this brawl – neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it… We need to sit down at the negotiating table, the question immediately is – where to start. The right thing to do is to start where we ended in Istanbul,” said Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader also stated that there are more than 120,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. “Seeing their aggressive policy, we have deployed our troops along the entire border,” he said, noting that the border is mined like never before, so Ukrainian troops will only be able to cross it with huge losses.

Related materials:

The President of Belarus spoke about leaving his post

Lukashenko said that he is already preparing citizens for his departure from the post of head of state, since “no one lasts forever.” “Everyone thinks like this: “30 years is a long time, it’s crazy. These are the few people who have worked for 30 years [в должности президента]”And people got used to it: here he is and no one else. This is wrong,” he is convinced.

The Belarusian President added that such preparation is necessary to avoid disappointment from the population or a “failure” when leaving office, which he does not want.

He also spoke about his youngest son, Nikolai. “He [Николай] “He is a courageous man, I am glad about that. He will defend his country as it should be,” Lukashenko said, noting that his son is a prepared person and graduated from school with good results.

At the same time, the Belarusian leader admitted that Nikolai can criticize him. According to him, Nikolai is opposed to him in a good way.

Belarusian leader explains his appearance with a machine gun without a magazine in the midst of unrest in the country

During the unrest in Belarus in August 2020, Lukashenko flew by helicopter from his residence to the Palace of Independence. There, upon exiting the aircraft, he picked up a weapon and went out to the people, thinking that the protesters were already approaching the storming of the building. “I went straight towards them. They saw me armed, well, this is a well-known image. (…) They ran, their heels flashing. For the first time in my life, I saw heels flashing,” he said.

He noted that he did it in the heat of the moment, after hearing rumors about his alleged escape to Rostov. He also added that he would not have used weapons because there was no need.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarusians are no different from Russians and that it was the same during the time of the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin. “If necessary, they would go with machine guns at the ready for Russia, for the Fatherland,” he emphasized. In addition, he called Yeltsin a staunch pro-Russian patriot, ready to fight, proving his ideas.