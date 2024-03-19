President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the continuation of joint projects between Belarus and the Russian Federation on space flights. The Belarusian leader announced this on March 19 in a video call with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya, reports BelTA March 19.

He said that he would like to organize a triple flight together with the Russian side, in which Novitsky, Vasilevskaya and her backup Anastasia Lenkova would take part. On March 21, Novitsky and Vasilevskaya will go to the International Space Station (ISS).

“If you feel good (after returning from the ISS. – Ed.), I will ask the Russians to let the three of us fly – Nastya, Marina and you. <...> I would like the three of you to fly,” Lukashenko told Novitsky.

Novitsky assured in response that the cosmonauts would be happy to complete any assigned task. Then Lukashenko promised that he would discuss all relevant issues when meeting with Putin.

On July 23, 2023, Roscosmos announced the launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with the crew of the 21st visiting expedition to the ISS, which included Novitsky and Vasilevskaya. In addition to Lenkova, Ivan Wagner and Donald Pettit were appointed as backups. The launch was initially planned for March 13, but later the date was moved.

Lukashenko confirmed on August 11, 2023 that Vasilevskaya will fly to the ISS in the first quarter of 2024, and no circumstances will interfere with this.

The head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, at a meeting with Putin on March 11, said that Novitsky would be the commander of the Soyuz MS-25, and Vasilevskaya had successfully passed all exams and was ready to fly. He added that the crew will also include NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson.