The current president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, responded to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who suggested that he step down from the presidency. BelTA informs about it with reference to Lukashenka’s press service.

The head of state reminded the politician that in his country for several years there have been mass protests of “yellow vests” against the social reforms of the government, and unrest began among the Muslim population in Marseille and Lyon and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM, “Black lives are important “). “The French president himself, following his own logic, should have resigned two years ago,” the press service said in a statement.

In this regard, Lukashenka again offers himself to Macron as an intermediary in the transfer of power to his opponents. In addition, the President of Belarus gave the French leader advice “as an experienced politician – immature” to deal with the internal affairs of his state and not pay too much attention to one of Lukashenko’s former rivals.

“Taking into account that this ex-candidate is a lady, the French leader risks getting personal problems at home as well,” the press service stressed, hinting at the support of the former Belarusian election participant Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Paris.

Earlier, Macron said that Lukashenka should voluntarily step down from the presidency and expressed his admiration for Belarusian protesters, especially women. Protests in Belarus have continued for the seventh consecutive week and have erupted with renewed vigor after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secretly held his own inauguration. The protesters demand the resignation of the entire leadership of the country, new elections, as well as an end to violence from the security forces and the prosecution of those who brutally dispersed the first protests after the elections and tortured the detainees. After that, special means for suppressing performances were not used for a long time. The riot police returned to this practice in the last week.