Lukashenko fired ambassadors to Germany, Sweden, Finland and Kyrgyzstan

By his decree, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the country's ambassadors in three European countries from their posts. Relevant document published on the national legal Internet portal of Belarus.

In particular, the country's ambassadors to Sweden, Finland and Germany were fired. In addition, the head of the diplomatic mission of Belarus in Kyrgyzstan was relieved of his post. The decree was signed on March 11.

In October 2023, Alexander Lukashenko, by decrees, dismissed the Ambassador of Belarus to Ukraine Igor Sokol and the head of the diplomatic mission of the republic in Estonia, Vyacheslav Kachanov.