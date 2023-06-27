Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

After the short-term state of emergency in Russia at the weekend, the Belarusian ruler Lukashenko is now apparently also afraid of an attempted coup.

Minsk – Just a day after the failed Attempted coup by Wagner boss Prigozhin in Russia Belarus says it is also preparing for a possible coup attempt in its own country. Deputy head of the Belarusian State Security Committee, Konstantin Bychek, told state television channel Belarus-1 on June 25 that “Western secret officers” abroad were plotting a militant takeover of Belarus.

Multiple media including Newsweek and Russia’s state news portal sputnik, had reported on Bychek’s TV speech. According to this, the Western secret officers would “sniff out militants in Poland, the Baltic countries and the Ukraine for later use of force [trainieren]to overthrow the government in our country,” quoted Newsweek the deputy manager. The Belarusian security service KGB would have identified both the instructors and the trainees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Tereshchenko

Bychek did not provide any evidence for his allegations. According to him, the “militants” would first be tested in eastern Ukraine for their competence as fighters, and then become trainers themselves, “prepare terrorist attacks and develop plans for an armed invasion of Belarusian territory”.

Belarus’ ruler Alexander Lukashenko is considered a close confidante of the Russian President Wladimir Putin and played a central role in preventing a military putsch by Wagner boss Prigozhin over the weekend. According to current information, Lukashenko negotiated the deal between Putin and Prigozhin, which at least led to a temporary and rapid de-escalation in Russia. According to the agreement between the Wagner boss and Putin, Prigozhin himself would have to Russia leave and are currently in Belarus. At the moment, however, there is no trace of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Preparations for attempted coup in Belarus: just part of Lukashenko’s propaganda?

The fact that Belarus is now claiming to be affected by planned coup attempts is nothing new. Belarus and Ukraine expert Rasmus Nilsson from the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College London said Newsweekthat the Minsk government has been making allegations along these lines for years in order to demonstrate its allegiance to Russia against the West and to appear prepared for a possible escalation.

The tactic is intended to make people think they are “facing a serious, ongoing Western threat,” Nilsson said. This should first strengthen the regime in Minsk and “only then the Russian regime”. (nz)