Alexander Lukashenko, dictator of Belarus, visiting Venezuela for the funeral of Hugo Chávez, 2013. | Photo: EFE/ Alejandro Bolívar

The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed this Thursday (7), on the occasion of Independence Day, to the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his desire to deepen relations between both nations.

The Belarusian autocrat indicated in a message that his country always bets on a benevolent bilateral association with Brazil.

“We are focused on finding new opportunities for cooperation in the context of transforming the world order towards multipolarity and Justice”, highlighted Lukashenko.

“I believe that the presence of common interests and mutual political will determines the great potential for deepening relations between our states in a wide range of areas,” he added.

The Belarusian representative also highlighted that under Lula’s leadership, Brazil “is confidently moving forward on the path of economic and social development, effectively defending its interests at the international level and confirming the status of one of the most influential States, whose opinion must be taken into account”. account”.

Lukashenko wished the president excellent health, inexhaustible vitality and even more ambitious plans, and the Brazilian people unity and a better future, according to official sources.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira