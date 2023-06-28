Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Clever move: Lukashenko wants to strengthen his army by taking on the Wagner mercenaries – and curb Putin’s attacks. With success?

Minsk – He was considered a puppet of the Kremlin, but he showed an unexpected face during the Wagner uprising: the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko demonstrated his negotiating skills with his mediating role – and showed the Kremlin its limits. This is the conclusion of the US Institute for War Studies (ISW).

Lukashenko has clearly signaled to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian elite that it is better “not to play games with him,” the analysts write in their new report. By taking on the notorious mercenaries, Belarus now has an important bargaining chip. But what is the Belarusian dictator planning with the mercenary army? The suspicion is great.

Recording of Prigozhin: Lukashenko demonstrates his strength to Russia

Lukashenko, who has been one of Putin’s few allies since the beginning of the Ukraine war, persuaded the mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin to give up on June 24 during the brief uprising of the Wagner group. In return, the Kremlin assured Prigozhin of impunity. Putin offered the Wagner fighters to serve in Russia’s armed forces. However, like Prigozhin, they could leave for Belarus or go home at their own request, Putin said. According to Lukashenko, Prigozhin has now arrived in Belarus. In addition, it is expected that up to 8,000 fighters could follow their boss.

Has Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shown his limits: Belarus ruler Aleksander Lukashenko. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

According to US military experts, Lukashenko can only benefit from the Russian Wagner fighters in his country. With these, he is probably trying to expand his leeway and counteract the Kremlin’s intention to absorb Belarus through the union state, the ISW wrote.

Wagner group in Belarus: Mercenaries should strengthen the army

Russia and Belarus are linked in a union state, with the smaller partner largely dependent on Moscow. But the balance of power could change a little in the future. Because it is suspected that Belarus wants to integrate the Wagner fighters into its own army. According to military experts, the battle-hardened exiles should act as a kind of training and consulting partner. Lukashenko himself explained that some of the Wagner mercenaries were better trained than members of the Belarusian armed forces.

The army in Russia’s neighboring country is considered comparatively weak, although Putin only recently assured the country that nuclear warheads would be stationed there. Due to the close connection with the “big brother”, Belarus had recently outsourced many skills. In 2011, Lukashenko had dissolved a unified ground command and thereby made himself dependent on Moscow. Large-scale training operations have always been coordinated from Moscow. Belarus itself only has experience of training units at battalion level – but that alone is no longer enough in view of the current threat situation, according to the ISW report.

Prigozhin’s mercenaries are currently battle-hardened

In contrast to the Belarusian armed forces, however, the Wagner mercenaries from Prigozhin currently have experience in warfare with cross-unit troops. Lukashenko now wants to regain this ability with the admission of the private army. In addition, Lukashenko could also be inclined to use the Wagner troops to reinforce the border.

But the question is: are the mercenaries playing along? To prevent her group from developing a life of its own within a state, Lukashenko must strictly control the fighters. According to the ruler, no recruitment centers for the Wagner Group should be opened in Belarus, as there were in Russia. Other nationals should be allowed to join the force, and the path is apparently open to Belarusians as well.

Savior of Russia: Lukashenko humiliated Putin with his role in the Wagner uprising

But the fact that Lukashenko was able to pose as the “savior of Russia” with his mediation campaign is still a humiliation for Putin. Days after the Wagner mutiny, military observers and Russia experts are still rubbing their eyes in amazement at Lukashenko’s role. Until recently, the dictator was considered an “insignificant Russian puppet,” according to Eastern Europe expert Alexander Friedman Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA recently said. At the same time, however, the expert warned against “overestimating” independence and, above all, its influence in Russia.

In fact, the apparent increase in power need not be permanent. As the Belarusian news agency Belta reported, Lukashenko had his army put on alert and ready for battle during the Wagner uprising. And even after the mutiny has ended, the ruler fears the consequences. Because he relentlessly laid bare the fragility of Russia. “If Russia collapses,” Lukashenko warned in the report, “we will be left under the rubble, we will all die.” (jkf)