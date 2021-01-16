President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko explained the protracted protests in the country by closed borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. He told about this in an interview with journalist Naila Asker-zade on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, a fragment of the interview was published in her Telegram-channel on Saturday, January 16.

“Nothing extraordinary, so to speak, has happened in comparison with the previous election results. The only thing that stretched out in time. Why? Because even you closed the border from us. And those several thousand people who worked in Russia, you “squeezed” them out of there, they stayed here, but do not want to work, ”Lukashenka said.

Also, the Belarusian leader drew attention to the fact that Telegram distributed photos from protest actions, which were attended by only 10-12 thousand people. However, in the photographs, according to the president, they were passed off as 200 thousand participants. Lukashenka stressed that overturning cars and burning them necessarily take place after the presidential elections.

“No, you won’t get used to it, but this is a fact,” concluded the head of state.

Earlier, Lukashenka announced his readiness to conduct a dialogue with the opposition. At the awards ceremony in the field of art and sports, he recalled that on January 11, he held talks with the leadership of the International Ice Hockey Federation to organize the world championship this year.

In Belarus, protests have continued for the sixth month since the August 9 presidential elections. The actions are harshly suppressed by the security forces. Tens of thousands of people were detained, and many spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards. Four people died in clashes with security officials.