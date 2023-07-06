The deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus was necessary solely for defensive purposes. This was announced on July 6 by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.

“This weapon is purely for defensive purposes. You don’t touch us. And forget about nuclear weapons,” he said at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.

According to Lukashenka, in case of aggression from the West, the response of Belarus will be immediate. He also noted that nuclear weapons were not moved to the republic by land, and their placement and deployment will be controlled by Moscow and Minsk.

On May 25, it became known that the Russian Federation and Belarus agreed to place nuclear weapons in the republic without violating the non-proliferation regime. Later, on June 27, Lukashenka announced that a significant part of it had already been brought into the country.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation does not transfer its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but does the same as the United States. He noted that the United States has allies in certain countries and is preparing their carriers and crews, in connection with this, the Russian side will do the same.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 24 that Moscow retains control over the weapons that will be transferred to Minsk, this is in line with international obligations.

Later, on June 30, Lukashenka also said that Belarus would never have to use nuclear weapons, but they should be in the country due to the security of the territory.