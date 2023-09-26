Lukashenko discussed aircraft production and railway construction with Putin

On Monday, September 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussed two cooperation projects between the countries. The head of the republic spoke about this at a meeting in Minsk with the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, transmits BelTA.

Lukashenko said that during a conversation with Putin, he discussed projects for the production of small-capacity aircraft and the construction of a railway line in the direction of the ports of the Leningrad region.