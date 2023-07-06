Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Although Prigozhin was supposed to go into exile, the Wagner boss is said to have returned to Russia. Belarus ruler Lukashenko spoke about this and more.

Minsk/Moscow – Actually, it was one of the conditions that the Kremlin gave to the wagnerboss Yevgeny Prigozhin after the uprising of his mercenaries asked: The 62-year-old should Russia leave and go into exile – to neighboring Belarus. First, the former confidant of obeyed Wladimir Putin the order from Moscow, but only a few days later he seems to ignore it completely. In the meantime, Prigozhin is said to have returned to Russian territory.

A provocation towards Moscow? Not at all, believes Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko also believes it is unrealistic that Prigozhin could be assassinated. “If you think that Putin is so vicious and vengeful that tomorrow he will ‘wipe him out’ – to say it in Russian – no, that won’t happen,” Lukashenko told the news agency Reuters quoted.

Wagner revolt: “Putin and Lukashenko allowed the situation to get out of hand”

Lukashenko did not want to comment on the motives for the “mutiny”, as Putin himself dubbed the Wagner uprising on the day of the event. The Belarusian ruler also refrained from speculating whether the Russian head of state had been weakened by the crisis. However, he emphasized that the situation had been taken very seriously and that they had agreed to send special forces to the neighboring country.

“We, Putin and Lukashenko, allowed the situation to get out of hand – we thought it would all work itself out – but it didn’t,” said Lukashenko, unusually self-critical. However, he did tell “Zhenya” – a trivialization of Prigozhin’s first name Yevgeny – that “Putin and I will defend Moscow”.

Does Wagner boss Prigozhin want to go back to Ukraine? Lukashenko speculates in front of the press

When asked about the Wagner group, which is said to have recently set up camps in Belarus, the 68-year-old merely said that the mercenaries were “in their camps” – but did not specify where exactly. The headquarters of the Wagner Group is in St. Petersburg, Russia, and there was also a large warehouse in Molkino, near the southern Russian metropolis of Krasnodar.

The issue of moving Wagner units to Belarus depends on Kremlin and Wagner decisions, Lukashenko said, adding that he only spoke to Prigozhin on Wednesday (June 5). Allegedly, the Wagner boss and his mercenaries want to continue fighting for Russia. “For Their Sins” the fighters on the toughest fronts in Ukraine could atonesaid Lukashenko in conclusion.

The Kremlin, however, declined to discuss Prigozhin’s whereabouts. His activities are not being followed, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday (June 6). One has “neither the possibility nor the desire to do this,” Peskow continued. However, he confirmed that Prigozhin’s departure to Belarus was a condition of the peace agreement. (nak)