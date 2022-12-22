Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that his country’s recent military maneuvers were not aimed at Ukraine, and rejected “conspiracy theories” about the deployment of armed forces from his country on the border.
Speaking at a conference of military leaders marking the end of surprise military inspections this month, Lukashenko also said he could not rule out “aggression” against his country by unnamed “neighbours”.
“If you want peace, prepare for war,” the Belarusian president added, saying that the military moves were limited to the territory of Belarus and did not threaten any other country.
In the past weeks, Minsk has announced a wave of military activities, including readiness checks and a new deployment of forces in the country. The maneuvers sparked hints from Ukrainian officials that Russia might be planning a new attack on Ukraine through Belarusian territory.
