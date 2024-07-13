Lukashenko: We cannot ignore possible threats in the western direction

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko demanded that the military monitor the western direction in order not to miss possible threats. His words are quoted by RIA News.

“And time (…) confirms that we must not let it through from the west. (…) That’s where the activation is taking place. Therefore, the northwestern direction – the guys there must be ready for anything,” said the leader of the republic.

According to him, provocations have been recorded from the Western side. Lukashenko noted that the West wants to drag Belarus into showdowns. He also called for this not to be allowed.