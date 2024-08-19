Lukashenko demands to increase milk yields and reduce cow mortality

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has demanded that productivity be increased and the death rate of cattle be reduced. He made this statement at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers of the Republic, transmits “BelTA”.

The head of state pointed to the positive dynamics in livestock farming, noting that the growth in milk yields and meat production “is due to a frightening amount of dead livestock.” “This is blatant mismanagement. If a man’s cow died in the village, it was a tragedy of universal proportions. Now, for some reason, we have become accustomed to hiding behind regulations and standards. Horrible!” Lukashenko said.

He also touched on the topic of the productivity of the livestock that equips dairy farms. “Who are we milking there? If a cow, then why with the milk yield of a goat?” the president asked.

Earlier, Lukashenko admitted that he dreams about milking cows at night. At the same time, he called the presidency nonsense, and the best employment is work in agriculture.