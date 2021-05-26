President Alexander Lukashenko finally reacted to the restrictions imposed by the European Union (EU) to restrict air traffic with Belarus after his government intercepted a Ryanair plane in which the opponent Roman Protasevich was traveling, who was arrested after the maneuver. in Minsk. Without backing down in confrontation with the bloc, Lukashenko accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him.

“As we predicted, the wicked outside and inside the country changed their methods of attacking the state … they have crossed many red lines and abandoned common sense and human morality,” Alexander Lukashenko told the Belarusian Parliament and other authorities as global outrage over the risky maneuver grows.

The president said that the case of the Ryanair plane that was forced to land at Minsk airport by a MiG-29 fighter is a “total lie”, despite overwhelming evidence of the fact. Even so, he maintained that he acted “in accordance with the law by defending people in accordance with all international norms.”

On May 23, an aircraft operating the route between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, was intercepted and diverted by the Government of Belarus to Minsk. The purpose of the diversion of the flight was to arrest the opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, although the thesis of an alleged bomb threat was used.

Lukashenko told the Belarusian official press that the bomb warning on the plane came from Switzerland and after receiving it he decided to protect the passengers according to international aviation guidelines.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry issued a statement denying this claim and emphasized that the Swiss authorities were never aware of the bomb warning.

Call to avoid Belarusian airspace while sanctions are debated

Europe’s aviation regulator, through a statement released Wednesday, urged all airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace for safety reasons, saying that the forced diversion of Ryanair’s flight called into question its ability to guarantee skies. insurance.

The Belarusian government’s decision to intercept the airliner in its airspace and arrest the 26-year-old dissident journalist has prompted much more serious action promises.

As for possible international punishments, the Belarusian leader said he would respond harshly to any retaliation. Its prime minister explained that the country could ban some imports and restrict transit in response.

Belarus has been subject to EU and US sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on pro-democracy protests after last year’s election.

Western powers are looking for ways to increase the isolation of the Belarusian leader, who previously did not attach importance to Western condemnations.

Furthermore, Russia unrestrictedly supports Belarus. “The Kremlin sees no reason not to believe the statements of the main Belarusian leader,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

US President Joe Biden will discuss the incident with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit next month, but the White House does not believe that Moscow has any role in the incident.

Three Baltic countries are also closing their airspace

The RyanAir company plane finally arrived in Vilnius (Lithuania) © Reuters

Latvia and Lithuania have required airlines operating from their countries to avoid flights to Belarus and have suspended landing and airport use rights to Belavia, the airline owned by Lukashenko’s government.

Not-so-radical Estonia only alerted carriers to the implications of operating in Belarusian airspace. However, Estonia has not closed the doors to Belavia and other Belarusian aviation operators, according to statements to agencies by the Estonian Transport Administration.

