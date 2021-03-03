Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin on the 55th birthday, reported on the site heads of Belarus.

Lukashenko stressed that the republic highly appreciates the personal contribution of the Russian prime minister to the strengthening of allied relations between the two countries.

Earlier it was reported that the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill awarded Mishustin with the Order of the Holy Blessed Prince Daniel of Moscow, I degree, noting the contribution of the head of the Cabinet to the development of church-state relations.

Also happy birthday Mishustin Altai schoolchildren congratulated. During a working visit of the Prime Minister to this region, he was presented with a book by local author Lazar Kokyshev, translated into Russian.

