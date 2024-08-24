Belarusian President Lukashenko wishes peaceful skies to the people of Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day. Text of the congratulation published Press service of the head of state.

“The Belarusian land has always treated the warm and hardworking people of Ukraine with special respect and warmth,” Lukashenko noted. He stated that Belarusians and Ukrainians are united not only by a common fate and family ties, but also by the desire to be friends and get along with their neighbors. According to Lukashenko, for the sake of the current and future generations of Slavic peoples, it is necessary to “speak the language of peace.” “There is no other alternative,” he assured.

The President of Belarus promised to do everything possible to ensure security in the region. He wished the people of Ukraine a peaceful sky, civil accord, prosperity and unity.

Earlier, Lukashenko named those responsible for unleashing the massacre in Ukraine. According to him, the full-scale conflict was unleashed by Ukrainian “rabid nationalist politicians.”