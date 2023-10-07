On Saturday, October 7, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The text of the congratulations was published on website head of the republic.

“The life path you have chosen is a vivid and convincing example of selfless service to the Fatherland. Your patriotism, respect for the centuries-old historical and cultural heritage of your country, firm defense of its interests in the international arena have earned well-deserved popular recognition,” Lukashenko noted.

He pointed out that Belarus highly appreciates the contribution made by the Russian president to strengthening comprehensive Belarusian-Russian ties and his consistent position on further deepening interstate integration.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that open and trusting communication between Minsk and Moscow will continue to “contribute to the dynamic development of bilateral relations in the spirit of true alliance and strategic partnership,” and also wished Putin health and inexhaustible vitality.

Vladimir Putin was born on October 7, 1952 in Leningrad. The head of state turns 71 on Saturday. On his birthday, Putin, together with the heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will take part in a ceremony dedicated to the start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on September 25, the leaders of the two countries had a telephone conversation. During them, large Belarusian-Russian projects were discussed. As a result of the conversation, Lukashenko said that he had agreed on a new meeting with the President of the Russian Federation. The meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15 in Kyrgyzstan.

The previous face-to-face negotiations took place in Sochi on September 15. The leaders discussed the international agenda and regional issues, as well as joint tasks in the economy, in particular in industry and agriculture. During them, Putin said that relations between the two countries are developing stably and reliably.