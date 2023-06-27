The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, confirmed on Tuesday that the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has already arrived in the country, where he must live in exile after the armed rebellion that led the weekend in Russia.

“The security guarantees promised yesterday by (Russian President Vladimir Putin) were respected. Today he is in Belarus,” Lukashenko said during a meeting with Belarusian officials, according to state media.

The agreement reached between the Kremlin and Prigozhin under the mediation of Lukashenko to stop the riot that the St. Petersburg businessman led over the weekend it provided for the annulment of the criminal charge for armed rebellion against Wagner’s boss in exchange for him going to Belarus.

Putin also offered the mercenaries who revolted with Prigozhin to go to the neighboring country or sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense or other Russian security agencies to subordinate themselves to legal and official structures.

Lukashenko suggested that the exile of Prigozhin and the mercenaries joining him may only be temporary. “As promised, if you want to spend some time here (…), we will help you. Naturally, on your own,” said the Belarusian head of state, according to the official BELTA news agency.

Lukashenko suggested that he highly values ​​the military capabilities of Russian mercenaries, agreeing with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who He said he wouldn’t mind having such a unit in the Army.

“I agree. Talk to them,” he turned to Jrenin.

Lukashenko further denied that Belarus is building camps for Wagner’s mercenaries, as published by a Russian investigative media. “We are not building any camps for now. But if they wish (…) we will place them” in “abandoned military installations” and they can “set up tents there,” he said, referring to the mercenaries.

He also noted that the Wagnerites are still in their camps in the Lugansk region of Ukraine, annexed by Russia in September 2022, and stressed that, at least those who do not sign agreements with the Ministry of Defense, want to “go with their families” for a while after 16 months of fighting in Ukraine.

He also stressed that Belarus is not going to open Wagner recruitment points. Lukashenko also assured that Russian mercenaries will not guard Russian tactical nuclear weapons located in Belarus.

