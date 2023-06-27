The dictator of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, confirmed this Tuesday (27) that the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinarrived in the country, where he must live in exile after the armed rebellion he led last weekend in Russia.

“Safety guarantees have been provided to him as promised yesterday [pelo presidente russo,

Vladimir Putin]. (…) Yes, indeed, it is today in Belarus,” Lukashenko said at a graduation ceremony for generals.

The agreement reached between the Kremlin and Prigozhin mediated by Lukashenko to prevent the rebellion that the St. Petersburg businessman led at the weekend provided for the annulment of the criminal charge for armed rebellion against the head of Wagner in exchange for his going to Belarus.

Putin also offered the mercenaries who revolted along with Prigozhin to go into exile in the neighboring country or sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense or other security agencies in the country to subordinate themselves to legal and official structures.

Lukashenko suggested on Tuesday that the exile of Prigozhin and the mercenaries who joined him may only be temporary.

“As I promised, if you want to spend some time here (…), we will help you. Of course, at your expense,” declared the dictator, according to the official BELTA news agency.

Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

Lukashenko denied that Belarus is building camps for Wagner’s mercenaries, as reported the day before by a Russian investigative portal.

“For now we are not building camps. But, if you want (…) we will put you in abandoned military installations and you can set up tents there”, he commented.

In addition, the dictator also wanted to emphasize that Belarus will not open Wagner recruitment points.

“We don’t need to open Wagner recruitment posts. I don’t think we’ll ever do that (…) But whoever wants to serve (in the group), will find a way ”, he said.

Lukashenko also assured that Russian mercenaries will not protect Russian tactical nuclear weapons recently installed in Belarus.

“The Poles and others think that Wagner is going to keep nuclear weapons. Wagner is not going to keep nuclear weapons. (…) It is our task. And, first of all, I am personally responsible for the security of weapons. Therefore, we would never do that We have enough people who can protect this facility together with the Russians,” he pointed out.

Wagner’s men could offer “military experience” to Belarus

Dictator Lukashenko also suggested on Tuesday that Wagner Group mercenaries exiled in his country could “help” the former Soviet republic with their experience in assault force, combat techniques and weapons handling.

“If your commanders come and help us… It’s experience. They were assault groups in the vanguard. They will tell us what’s important now. Because they went through all this (…) About tactics, weapons, how to advance and how to defend yourself is something that is priceless. This is what we must take from the Wagnerites,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the official BELTA news agency.

During a meeting with Belarusian Defense Minister Victor Khrenin, Lukashenko noted that there is now a lot of talk about the Russian mercenary mutiny, but “people don’t understand that we have a practical approach to it.”

“There is no reason to fear them,” said Lukashenko, adding that “we are always vigilant”.