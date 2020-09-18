In the middle of the power struggle in Belarus, head of state Alexander Lukashenko closed the western border with the EU countries Lithuania and Poland. He said that on Thursday evening in Minsk, according to the state agency Belta. In addition, the border protection towards Ukraine has been strengthened. “We are forced to withdraw troops from the streets,” said the 66-year-old.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims are currently stuck on the southern border, who are not allowed to enter Ukraine because of an entry ban imposed in Kiev. They wanted to make a pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave on the Jewish New Year.

At a women’s forum, the Belarusian President said to the people in the three neighboring countries: “Stop your mindless politicians, don’t let them unleash war.” He doesn’t want his country to be at war. “Nor do I want Belarus, and Poland and Lithuania, to turn into a theater of war that does not solve our problems,” he said.

Military maneuvers with NATO troops are currently being held in Lithuania and Ukraine. At the same time, the Belarusian army is training with Russian forces in western Belarus at the EU border. According to Lukashenko, this maneuver is now being extended. Given the current situation, there will be a second phase. The exercise was originally supposed to end on Friday next week.

The border closure should also hit the opposition in Belarus. Well-known members of the opposition such as Svetlana Tichanovskaya are in neighboring countries to the west. If the border is closed, a return should not be easy.

Since the presidential election in Belarus on August 9th, there have been protests every day. Lukashenko had 80.1 percent of the vote and now wants to take up a sixth term.

The security forces crack down on protesters. Lukashenko said to the women in Minsk: “You know, I’m not an attacker, I’m a very peaceful person. I grew up in the village, where everyone defended the other. “(dpa)